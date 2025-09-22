Left Menu

Pipeline Explosion Illuminates Wyoming Night Sky

A natural gas pipeline in southern Wyoming ruptured, causing a fire that charred a nearby freight train. The fire sent a glow visible 60 miles away. Emergency crews quickly managed the flames, preventing injuries and hazardous material releases. Federal investigators are set to examine the site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cheyenne | Updated: 22-09-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 21:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a dramatic incident early Sunday, a natural gas pipeline ruptured in southern Wyoming, igniting a fire that charred a freight train and lit up the night sky. The intense glow could be seen up to 60 miles away in Colorado.

Emergency crews responded promptly after reports of explosions west of Cheyenne, ensuring there were no injuries or hazardous material incidents. Firefighters managed to control the flames by 9 a.m., as shown by aerial photos revealing blackened yet intact Union Pacific freight cars.

Officials are investigating the rupture, with Kinder Morgan Inc. coordinating with the National Transportation Safety Board. Federal investigators are expected at the site to assess the cause of the rupture and ensure safety compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

