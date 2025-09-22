Pipeline Explosion Illuminates Wyoming Night Sky

In a dramatic incident early Sunday, a natural gas pipeline ruptured in southern Wyoming, igniting a fire that charred a freight train and lit up the night sky. The intense glow could be seen up to 60 miles away in Colorado.

Emergency crews responded promptly after reports of explosions west of Cheyenne, ensuring there were no injuries or hazardous material incidents. Firefighters managed to control the flames by 9 a.m., as shown by aerial photos revealing blackened yet intact Union Pacific freight cars.

Officials are investigating the rupture, with Kinder Morgan Inc. coordinating with the National Transportation Safety Board. Federal investigators are expected at the site to assess the cause of the rupture and ensure safety compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)