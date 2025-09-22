EaseMyTrip 2.0: Embracing AI and Inviting Innovators for a New Era
EaseMyTrip Co-Founder Rikant Pittie emphasizes AI's transformative impact and invites innovators to join the development of EaseMyTrip 2.0. With 18 years of successful history, Pittie invites vendors and professionals with unique travel-tech skills to shape the future as the company embraces new GST reforms to boost tourism.
In a bold move to adapt to the changing technological landscape, EaseMyTrip Co-Founder Rikant Pittie has announced plans for 'EaseMyTrip 2.0,' highlighting artificial intelligence's significant impact on the travel industry. In a LinkedIn post, Pittie called on vendors, startups, and professionals to contribute innovative products or skills in the travel-tech sector.
Pittie, who also chairs CII Delhi, shared the company's humble beginnings, built without external funding, and expressed confidence in its resilience and future-readiness. He extended an invitation to potential collaborators to fill out a Google form and promised personal review of submissions, signaling an open-door policy for innovators.
Highlighting the challenges of the past year, Pittie remains optimistic about the future. He welcomed recent GST reforms, noting their potential to make travel more affordable. He believes these changes could invigorate tourism by encouraging hotel competitiveness and driving demand in the sector.
