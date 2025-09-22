Left Menu

ED Attaches Assets Worth ₹307 Crore in Fairplay Money Laundering Probe

The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets totaling Rs 307.16 crore in the ongoing investigation of 'Fairplay', a company involved in illegal broadcasting and online betting. Allegations include significant revenue losses and overseas money laundering. Key figures, Krish Laxmichand Shah and associates, are under scrutiny for their operations primarily based in Dubai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 22:23 IST
ED Attaches Assets Worth ₹307 Crore in Fairplay Money Laundering Probe
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken significant actions in its ongoing investigation into 'Fairplay', a company facing accusations of illegal broadcasting and online betting. Assets amounting to Rs 307.16 crore have been attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, the ED announced on Monday.

The investigation was initiated following an FIR filed by Viacom18 Media Pvt Limited, alleging substantial revenue losses due to Fairplay's operations. Multiple FIRs have been consolidated for investigation, with the focus on overseas fund movements and trade-based money laundering strategies.

Krish Laxmichand Shah emerges as a central figure, with operations in Dubai supported by associates like Anil Kumar Dadlani. The ED's intensive search operations and asset seizures now total Rs 651.31 crore. Several arrests have been made, and a prosecution complaint has been filed in Mumbai's Special PMLA Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Building Collapse Amid Rains in Indore: Seven Rescued, Others Feared Trapped

Building Collapse Amid Rains in Indore: Seven Rescued, Others Feared Trapped

 India
2
A New Era: Syrian President Calls for U.S. Sanctions to Be Lifted

A New Era: Syrian President Calls for U.S. Sanctions to Be Lifted

 Global
3
Trinamool Congress Leader Accuses BJP of GST Manipulation Amid Electoral Decline

Trinamool Congress Leader Accuses BJP of GST Manipulation Amid Electoral Dec...

 India
4
KEC International Secures Major Power Transmission Orders

KEC International Secures Major Power Transmission Orders

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025