10th Ayurveda Day to showcase India's commitment to holistic healthcare at AIIA Goa

The Ministry of Ayush on Monday hosted a press conference in Panaji, Goa, on the occasion of the 10th Ayurveda Day to highlight the significance of Ayurveda, its contributions to holistic health, and the special events planned to mark the milestone celebration, an official statement said. Addressing the media, Professor (Vaidya) Pradeep Kumar Prajapati, Director, All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), Goa, said that the theme "Ayurveda for People, Ayurveda for Planet" underscores personal health, global well-being, ecological balance, and sustainable development.

He emphasised that the 10th Ayurveda Day is an opportunity to take Ayurveda to every individual and reaffirm its role in global health. He also highlighted the inauguration of new healthcare facilities at AIIA Goa, including an Integrated Oncology Unit, Central Sterile Supply Department, Linen Processing Unit, and Blood Bank, which will strengthen the bridge between Ayurveda and modern medicine. Prof Prajapati further urged citizens, physicians, researchers, students, and policymakers to actively participate in this national campaign. Calling it a people's movement, he underlined the need to blend Ayurveda's ancient wisdom with modern research and evidence, bringing it to the forefront of global healthcare. He said the 10th Ayurveda Day not only honors the legacy of Lord Dhanvantari but also represents a step towards a healthier, balanced, and sustainable future.

Prof (Dr) Sujata Kadam, Dean, AIIA Goa, in her address said that Ayurveda Day reflects a decade-long journey of health, balance, and global recognition. She underlined Ayurveda's role as a bridge between tradition and science, individuals and society, and humanity and nature. She also highlighted the contributions of AIIA Goa as a 250-bed hospital with 22 OPD services daily, benefitting more than 800 patients, including international visitors, and emerging as a leading center for education, research, and patient care. The All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), Goa--established in 2022 by the Prime Minister as a premier center for Ayurvedic education, research, and healthcare--has been designated as the nodal agency for hosting the national celebrations of the 10th Ayurveda Day this year. Since its inauguration, the institute has made remarkable progress in patient care and medical facilities and is also promoting Medical Value Travel and Health Tourism in collaboration with the Goa Tourism Department. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)