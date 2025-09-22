Left Menu

Himachal Disaster: Monsoon Havoc Continues with Soaring Death Toll

Himachal Pradesh faces severe public utility disruptions as ongoing rains bring the monsoon death toll to 448. Landslides, blocked roads, and infrastructure damage are widespread. With significant property and crop loss, restoration efforts are underway. The SDMA urges caution with relief work in progress for displaced families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 23:25 IST
Visual of Dharampur bus stand flooded in Mandi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The relentless monsoon continues to wreak havoc in Himachal Pradesh, as the State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA) reported substantial disruptions in public utilities on Monday. The death toll has climbed to 448, stemming from landslides, flash floods, and road accidents. Among these, landslides alone have claimed 53 lives this season.

As per the State Emergency Operation Centre's report at 6 pm, a staggering 352 roads remain impassable. Power infrastructure has taken a hit, with 68 distribution transformers disrupted, while 100 water supply schemes are facing issues. Mandi district bears the brunt, seeing 120 roads blocked and numerous power and water disruptions.

National highways NH-03 and NH-503A are also impacted, although restoration efforts are underway. The state estimates the damage to public and private property, including crops and infrastructure, at over Rs 4,841.79 crore. Human injuries tally at 496, with 47 missing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

