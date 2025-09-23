Pakistan's Deluge: Impact on Economy and Agriculture

Pakistan is grappling with extensive flooding, affecting its key agricultural and industrial sectors. The deluge, triggered by record monsoon rains and dam releases, threatens the country's economic recovery post-IMF bailout.

The provinces of Punjab and Sindh, vital to Pakistan's economy, are submerged, prompting concerns about food insecurity and increased prices. Farmers report catastrophic crop losses, with estimates suggesting vast swathes of rice, cotton, and maize have been destroyed.

As wheat sowing season approaches, the government acknowledges the economic setback, while some experts argue the risks are underestimated. Industrial hubs, vital for exports, are also heavily affected, adding further strain to the national economy.