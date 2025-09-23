Pakistan's Deluge: Impact on Economy and Agriculture
Pakistan faces devastating floods impacting both agriculture and manufacturing sectors. Significant crop loss and industrial disruption are straining the economy, affecting GDP growth projections. Food insecurity looms as major crops are destroyed. Officials and experts warn of deeper economic repercussions, with planned government response expected in the coming weeks.
Pakistan is grappling with extensive flooding, affecting its key agricultural and industrial sectors. The deluge, triggered by record monsoon rains and dam releases, threatens the country's economic recovery post-IMF bailout.
The provinces of Punjab and Sindh, vital to Pakistan's economy, are submerged, prompting concerns about food insecurity and increased prices. Farmers report catastrophic crop losses, with estimates suggesting vast swathes of rice, cotton, and maize have been destroyed.
As wheat sowing season approaches, the government acknowledges the economic setback, while some experts argue the risks are underestimated. Industrial hubs, vital for exports, are also heavily affected, adding further strain to the national economy.
