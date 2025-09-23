Left Menu

Pakistan's Deluge: Impact on Economy and Agriculture

Pakistan faces devastating floods impacting both agriculture and manufacturing sectors. Significant crop loss and industrial disruption are straining the economy, affecting GDP growth projections. Food insecurity looms as major crops are destroyed. Officials and experts warn of deeper economic repercussions, with planned government response expected in the coming weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 09:31 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 09:31 IST
Pakistan's Deluge: Impact on Economy and Agriculture
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Pakistan is grappling with extensive flooding, affecting its key agricultural and industrial sectors. The deluge, triggered by record monsoon rains and dam releases, threatens the country's economic recovery post-IMF bailout.

The provinces of Punjab and Sindh, vital to Pakistan's economy, are submerged, prompting concerns about food insecurity and increased prices. Farmers report catastrophic crop losses, with estimates suggesting vast swathes of rice, cotton, and maize have been destroyed.

As wheat sowing season approaches, the government acknowledges the economic setback, while some experts argue the risks are underestimated. Industrial hubs, vital for exports, are also heavily affected, adding further strain to the national economy.

TRENDING

1
Evelyn Palla: Steering Deutsche Bahn into a New Era

Evelyn Palla: Steering Deutsche Bahn into a New Era

 Germany
2
Caracal Advances India's Defense with CSR 338 Sniper Rifle Contract

Caracal Advances India's Defense with CSR 338 Sniper Rifle Contract

 India
3
Seizing Opportunity: Gig Workers Eye Full-Time Transition Amidst Seasonal Hiring Surge

Seizing Opportunity: Gig Workers Eye Full-Time Transition Amidst Seasonal Hi...

 India
4
Strike Looms at Kenya's Aviation Hub: KAWU's Bold Demand

Strike Looms at Kenya's Aviation Hub: KAWU's Bold Demand

 Kenya

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025