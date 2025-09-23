Left Menu

Tragedy in Delhi: Newborn's Death Highlights Shocking Hospital Deficiencies

The NHRC has taken notice of a newborn's death at IHBAS, Delhi, spotlighting severe healthcare shortcomings. Born in a washroom, the infant's fate underscores infrastructural failings at the mental health institute. Delhi's Chief Minister has announced plans for a new hospital building after a surprise inspection revealed dire conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 13:28 IST
NHRC (Photo/Source/X/@India_NHRC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has initiated an investigation concerning a distressing incident at Delhi's Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS). A newborn reportedly died after being delivered in a washroom of the mental health facility, where the mother, admitted as a destitute patient under a court mandate, was receiving care.

Staff at the government-run facility struggled due to inadequate childbirth provisions, even lacking basic equipment like a clamp for the umbilical cord. The infant and mother, after their ordeal, were transferred to Swami Dayanand Hospital, yet the child could not be saved, prompting NHRC to demand a detailed governmental report on the matter.

This tragedy has raised alarms about persistent infrastructural setbacks at IHBAS—a key player in mental health services in India. Media investigations reveal that since 2012, the institute has lacked MRI and CT machines, with limited X-ray and ultrasound facilities, attracting criticism for the compromised care provided to its numerous patients.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, visibly disturbed by the appalling conditions observed during a recent impromptu visit, has committed to addressing these infrastructural shortcomings by constructing a new hospital building. Despite accommodating 2,500 to 3,000 OPD patients daily, IHBAS operates with just ten ventilator beds and 317 inpatient beds, underscoring the urgency for reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

