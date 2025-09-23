Kharif Procurement Boost: A Win for Farmers in UP and Gujarat
Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has approved the procurement of major Kharif pulses and oilseeds from Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. The central government agreed to purchase substantial quantities of crops, ensuring transparency and direct payments to farmers through a digital system, benefiting the agricultural community significantly.
23-09-2025
Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has given the green light for the procurement of significant Kharif pulses and oilseeds from Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.
During a virtual meeting with the agriculture ministers of the two states, the central government committed to buying large quantities of key crops such as urad, moong, soyabean, sesame, and groundnut.
The initiative promises transparency and efficiency in the procurement process, with a completely digital system facilitating payments directly to farmers, thus enhancing their financial well-being.
