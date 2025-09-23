Atlanta Electricals Ltd IPO Sees Overwhelming Subscription on Second Day

The initial public offering (IPO) of Atlanta Electricals Ltd, a manufacturer of transformers for power and auto industries, witnessed overwhelming interest, reaching three times its subscription target on the second day of bidding.

Data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) indicates that bids poured in for 2,00,94,134 shares, vastly surpassing the 65,38,439 shares initially offered. Non-institutional investors led the charge with a remarkable 5.55 times subscription rate, while the Retail Individual Investors followed closely at 2.93 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers secured 1.48 times the shares available in their category.

On Friday, Atlanta Electricals Ltd announced it raised Rs 205 crore from anchor investors. The company, based in Gujarat, offers a Rs 687-crore IPO combining fresh equity shares worth Rs 400 crore and a Rs 287-crore offer for sale by promoters. The price band stands at Rs 718-754 per share, valuing the firm at about Rs 5,800 crore.

