Justice Beckons: Delhi Court Orders FIR in Five-Year-Old Mysterious Death Case

In a significant advancement in a nearly forgotten case, a Delhi court has mandated an FIR registration for the suspicious death of 23-year-old auto driver Vivek Kumar. This move comes five years after the initial incident, which had left the victim's family in turmoil.

The family, represented by Advocate Amresh Anand, sought justice after repeated appeals to the New Ashok Nagar police failed to prompt action. Kumar, last seen on November 1, 2020, had gone missing under dubious circumstances, and his body was discovered at a Delhi Jal Board sewer plant, with his death attributed to asphyxia from drowning.

Despite compelling CCTV footage indicating foul play, authorities were reluctant to file a case. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Mayank Goel criticized the police's handling, citing a Supreme Court precedent that supported the existence of a cognizable offense. The court ordered immediate FIR registration and urged better police responsiveness in similar cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)