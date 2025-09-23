Left Menu

Boeing Boosts Dow Amid Mixed Wall Street Signals

Wall Street's indexes were mixed as tech stocks saw a drop while investor focus turned to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's economic remarks. Boeing's orders boosted the Dow, despite a decline in tech giants like Nvidia and Amazon. Analysts remain cautious due to stretched valuations and policy risks.

23-09-2025
Wall Street's main indexes presented a mixed picture as tech stocks took a downturn, and investors awaited critical economic remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The emphasis was on the impact of previous rate cuts by the Fed and expectations of further reductions to sustain the rally.

Boeing shares rose, propelling the Dow Jones to reach an intraday record high. This surge came after the company secured an $8 billion deal with Uzbekistan Airways and anticipated further orders from China. In contrast, tech stocks such as Nvidia and Amazon fell, dragging down the Nasdaq.

The economic landscape remains under scrutiny owing to stretched stock valuations and potential geopolitical influences. Despite a positive shift in the financial sector, broader market uncertainty lingers, especially with concerns over upcoming earnings and policy statements from the Trump administration.

