Delhi Faces Health Crisis: Adulterated Buckwheat Flour Sparks Political Clash

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh criticized AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj over comments about illnesses linked to buckwheat flour. Singh questioned AAP's long-term governance while Bharadwaj highlighted food safety issues. Over 150 people reported illnesses, prompting an investigation amid political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 20:13 IST
Delhi Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh issued sharp criticism towards Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday, following Bharadwaj's comments regarding illnesses traced back to buckwheat flour consumption. Singh questioned AAP's effectiveness during its 11-year rule, beyond contributing to poor living conditions in the city. He emphasized that the issue is under investigation and discouraged the politicization of the matter.

The investigation comes after reports emerged from Jahangirpuri police station indicating that numerous individuals experienced uneasiness after consuming Kuttu Atta, or buckwheat flour. At BJRM Hospital, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Vishesh Yadav reported that between 150 and 200 residents from areas including Jahangirpuri, Mahendra Park, and Swaroop Nagar, sought emergency medical assistance due to vomiting.

AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj spotlighted the situation, criticizing the government for neglecting food safety during Navratri. On social media, Bharadwaj highlighted the severity of the issue, noting that hundreds were hospitalized and questioning the government's priorities amid the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

