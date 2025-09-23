Tensions Rise as Dassault Challenges Germany in Fighter Jet Project

Dassault Aviation's leadership has intensified tensions within the joint Franco-German-Spanish FCAS fighter jet project by stating it could independently develop a new aircraft, should disagreements persist. The company contends Germany could also proceed alone amid continuing disputes over leadership and decision-making in the collaborative venture.

As negotiations falter, Germany considers partnerships with Britain and Sweden, a move that might fracture the FCAS initiative. The project's future hangs in the balance as stakeholders struggle to agree on leadership, with Dassault advocating for dominion over the crewed jet component, while Airbus handles other systems.

The FCAS project, a strategic vision shared by France, Germany, and Spain, faces critical decisions as Dassault and Airbus remain at odds. French President Macron's ambitious endeavor now teeters on careful negotiations, with significant implications for European defense collaboration and aerospace innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)