Wall Street's Mixed Signals Amid Tech Rally Pause, Gold Surge

Wall Street opened mixed, with a slight tech-driven pause and a soaring gold market. Treasury yields remained consistent before Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks. Nvidia’s recent investment in AI influenced market movements, while global equities were bolstered by expectations of further Fed rate cuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 21:18 IST
Wall Street saw a mixed opening on Tuesday as recent gains powered by artificial intelligence excitement were offset by cautious investor sentiment. The Nasdaq retraced slightly, dropping 0.31% as tech giants Nvidia and Amazon dragged after hitting record highs earlier. However, the Dow Jones rose by 0.43%.

Investors' focus remained on upcoming statements from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, amidst a backdrop of subdued Treasury yields and a record-high gold market. Market participants are keenly anticipating Powell's clues on potential monetary policy, as the Fed's previous rate cut has led to hopes for further easing.

As the market braces for Powell's comments, the U.S. dollar remained stable against major peers, and oil prices edged higher due to geopolitical developments in Iraq. Analysts suggest that the global markets are amidst an "everything rally" as speculation mounts over further rate cuts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

