Relentless Rains in Maharashtra Trigger Widespread Flooding

Severe flooding in Maharashtra has prompted the deployment of the NDRF in several districts as heavy rainfall continues. Over 300 people have been rescued, with efforts focused on evacuating stranded residents and ensuring safety. Meanwhile, the government pledges significant relief for affected farmers and residents facing immense challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 22:13 IST
Relentless Rains in Maharashtra Trigger Widespread Flooding
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Maharashtra, persistent rain has brought widespread flooding across multiple districts, prompting the swift deployment of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to Beed, Dharashiv, and Solapur. As rescue operations continue, Unit Commandant Santosh Bahadur Singh oversees these critical efforts.

Since Monday night, NDRF teams have engaged in nonstop rescue operations. In Beed, urgent nighttime operations led to the evacuation of 39 people from Majalgaon's Sadas Chinchole area, submerged under rising floodwaters. In Kapilapuri village, Dharashiv, 182 residents stranded in their homes were safely evacuated amid severe flooding. Similarly, rescue efforts in Solapur successfully relocated 82 residents and some domestic animals to safety.

Amid the crisis, the timely actions of NDRF teams have been widely praised. In Karjat tehsil, within Ahilya Nagar district, 17 individuals were evacuated, underscoring the coordinated response to a dire situation. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde emphasized providing relief to Marathwada's affected farmers, who face significant losses. The government has announced a Rs 1339 crore package to aid those whose crops suffered from the torrential rains.

