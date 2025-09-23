Left Menu

Brazil's Billion-Dollar Pledge to Save Tropical Forests

Brazil has announced a $1 billion investment in the Tropical Forests Forever Facility, a fund proposed for forest conservation. The initiative, presented by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at a UN event, aims to attract more contributions from various economies to reach a target of $125 billion.

Brazil is set to unveil a transformative $1 billion investment in the Tropical Forests Forever Facility, an international funding mechanism aimed at preserving endangered forests globally. This announcement is anticipated to be made by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at a United Nations event in New York.

The initiative places Brazil as a pioneering contributor to the fund, inspiring a broader financial commitment to global climate efforts. Sources intimate with the matter have revealed that countries like China, the United Kingdom, and France, among others, have shown preliminary support for the initiative.

The Tropical Forests Forever Facility is envisioned as a $125 billion resource, blending sovereign with private-sector investments. Its target is ambitious: to secure $25 billion from governments and philanthropies, leveraging an added $100 billion from private investors to safeguard tropical forests worldwide.

