Left Menu

Karnataka Milk Federation Slashes Prices Following GST Reforms

The Karnataka Co-operative Milk Producers Federation has reduced prices for 21 Nandini milk products, including ghee, paneer, and ice creams, after a GST reform reduced tax rates on essential food items. Effective from September 22, major FMCG brands like Amul and Mother Dairy also announced similar price cuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 23:27 IST
Karnataka Milk Federation Slashes Prices Following GST Reforms
Represenative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka Co-operative Milk Producers Federation has announced significant price reductions for its Nandini milk products following recent reforms in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) structure. The price revision, affecting 21 products, was issued on September 20 and takes effect on September 22.

The GST Council's 56th meeting facilitated a shift from a four-rate system to a more streamlined two-slab regime of 5% and 18%, with a 40% slab retained for luxury goods. This reduction in GST has led to a decrease in the prices of essential dairy products. For example, the cost of ghee has dropped from Rs 650 to Rs 610 for 1000 ml, while a 500g pack of unsalted butter now costs Rs 286, down by Rs 19. Similarly, a 1 kg processed cheese block now costs Rs 497, previously priced at Rs 530.

Major FMCG brands, including Amul and Mother Dairy, have also embraced the GST cut, reducing prices substantially. Products like milk, butter, paneer, and snacks are now categorized under the 5% slab. Amul butter's price decreased to Rs 58 for 100g, while Ultra High Temperature (UHT) milk is now Rs 75 per litre. Mother Dairy has likewise reduced prices across various dairy and frozen items, aligning with the new GST adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Roche Races for Dominance in Obesity Drug Market Amidst Global Health Developments

Roche Races for Dominance in Obesity Drug Market Amidst Global Health Develo...

 Global
2
Countdown to the Moon: Artemis Astronaut Mission Set for 2024

Countdown to the Moon: Artemis Astronaut Mission Set for 2024

 Global
3
Stargate Project Set to Revolutionize AI with $500 Billion Investment in New U.S. Data Centers

Stargate Project Set to Revolutionize AI with $500 Billion Investment in New...

 Global
4
Markets Slide Amid Powell's Inflation Balancing Act

Markets Slide Amid Powell's Inflation Balancing Act

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025