Wall Street Slump: Markets Reel Amid Fed's Mixed Messages

Wall Street's stock indexes ended a streak of artificial intelligence-fueled record highs on Tuesday as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell struck a cautious tone on future interest rate decisions. This tempered investor optimism, leading to a drop in U.S. Treasury yields.

Technology stocks, which had been surging, took a hit as Nvidia shares fell 2.8% after recently marking record gains. The Nasdaq Composite led the declines, slipping 0.95%, followed by smaller drops in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500.

In response to Powell's speech, investors slightly adjusted their expectations for an October rate cut. Treasury yields declined, with the 10-year note dropping to 4.106%. Meanwhile, gold shone bright as a safe-haven asset, reaching new highs amid the uncertain market environment.

