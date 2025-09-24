Oolka Raises $7 Million to Democratize AI-Driven Credit Solutions

AI start-up Oolka announced on Wednesday that it has successfully raised $7 million in a funding round spearheaded by Lightspeed. The company, founded by Utkristha Kumar, is actively working to expand its revolutionary agentic AI credit management platform.

The funding round garnered substantial interest, involving a mix of venture capital firms such as India Partners and Z47, alongside notable angel investors. This impressive list of investors includes Meesho's founders, Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal, among others from the tech and finance startups' ecosystem.

Oolka, touted as India's pioneering agentic AI platform in credit management, envisions democratizing credit accessibility for Indians, aiming to transform the landscape of personal finance in the country. The new influx of capital will empower Oolka to bolster its engineering and data science teams and expedite the deployment of state-of-the-art AI features.

(With inputs from agencies.)