Oolka Raises $7 Million to Democratize AI-Driven Credit Solutions
AI start-up Oolka has raised $7 million in a funding round led by Lightspeed to enhance its agentic AI credit management platform. Founded by Utkristha Kumar, former chief business officer at Meesho, Oolka aims to democratize access to credit and improve financial health for Indians.
- Country:
- India
AI start-up Oolka announced on Wednesday that it has successfully raised $7 million in a funding round spearheaded by Lightspeed. The company, founded by Utkristha Kumar, is actively working to expand its revolutionary agentic AI credit management platform.
The funding round garnered substantial interest, involving a mix of venture capital firms such as India Partners and Z47, alongside notable angel investors. This impressive list of investors includes Meesho's founders, Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal, among others from the tech and finance startups' ecosystem.
Oolka, touted as India's pioneering agentic AI platform in credit management, envisions democratizing credit accessibility for Indians, aiming to transform the landscape of personal finance in the country. The new influx of capital will empower Oolka to bolster its engineering and data science teams and expedite the deployment of state-of-the-art AI features.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
GST Reforms Spark National Jubilation Amid Political Credit Tug-of-War
Karnataka CM Criticizes Modi's GST Crediting
Mamata Banerjee Criticizes GST Credit Shift and Advocates for Unity During Durga Puja
Mamata Banerjee Criticizes Centre's GST Credit Claim
Centre taking undue credit for lowering GST rates; move was initiated by state, claims Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.