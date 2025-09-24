NCP Steps Up for Maharashtra's Flood-Affected Farmers

Amid widespread devastation caused by recent floods across Maharashtra, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) announced that senior leaders would visit affected areas to support distressed farmers.

The party issued a statement pledging to understand the hardships faced by the farming community, whose crops and livelihoods have been annihilated by torrential downpours. At least eight people have died, and widespread damage has been reported in Marathwada's eight districts, including Solapur.

Prominent NCP members like MLA Shashikant Shinde and Jayant Patil will tour the hardest-hit regions, aiming to ensure government intervention provides immediate financial relief and compensation to the flood-stricken farmers, alongside a proposed loan waiver.

(With inputs from agencies.)