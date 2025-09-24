Left Menu

NCP Steps Up for Maharashtra's Flood-Affected Farmers

In response to the devastating floods across Maharashtra, NCP senior leaders plan to visit the affected regions to extend support to farmers whose livelihoods were hit by the disaster. They call for immediate government assistance and a loan waiver to aid recovery for the impacted farming community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-09-2025 14:05 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 14:05 IST
NCP Steps Up for Maharashtra's Flood-Affected Farmers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid widespread devastation caused by recent floods across Maharashtra, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) announced that senior leaders would visit affected areas to support distressed farmers.

The party issued a statement pledging to understand the hardships faced by the farming community, whose crops and livelihoods have been annihilated by torrential downpours. At least eight people have died, and widespread damage has been reported in Marathwada's eight districts, including Solapur.

Prominent NCP members like MLA Shashikant Shinde and Jayant Patil will tour the hardest-hit regions, aiming to ensure government intervention provides immediate financial relief and compensation to the flood-stricken farmers, alongside a proposed loan waiver.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Europe Urged to Step Up Support for Ukraine Amid U.S. Policy Ambiguity

Europe Urged to Step Up Support for Ukraine Amid U.S. Policy Ambiguity

 Global
2
Terror on Tracks: Jafar Express Under Siege

Terror on Tracks: Jafar Express Under Siege

 Pakistan
3
UN Snapback Mechanism: Impact on Iran's Oil Sector

UN Snapback Mechanism: Impact on Iran's Oil Sector

 United Arab Emirates
4
Federica Brignone: A Determined Comeback from Injury

Federica Brignone: A Determined Comeback from Injury

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Bitcoin to Solana: IMF Outlines Blockchain Consensus Risks for Supervisors

Aging Population and Limited AI Gains Put Japan’s Labor Market at a Crossroads, IMF Says

IMF Study: Corruption and Finance Block Growth of Firms in Sub-Saharan Africa

Resilient health systems key to Europe’s future, warns WHO in landmark new report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025