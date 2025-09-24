Left Menu

Fed Balancing Act: Economic Data & Investor Sentiment

Futures tied to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose as investors weighed Jerome Powell's comments and awaited key economic data. Powell emphasized the Fed's balancing act amid inflation concerns and a softening labor market. Stock valuations and Fed policy continue to influence market movements, with housing and consumption data anticipated.

Updated: 24-09-2025 17:01 IST
Markets reacted positively on Wednesday as futures linked to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq experienced a slight uptick. Investors are keenly evaluating Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's measured remarks and eyeing upcoming crucial economic data.

Despite signs of a resilient economy, Powell's commentary raised caution, particularly about the labor market. The Fed Chair also remarked on asset valuation concerns while staying neutral in the ongoing policy debate within the Fed. He highlighted the central bank's challenging task of mitigating inflation risks amid labor market softening.

Investors are focused on upcoming housing and consumer expenditure data, which could impact market sentiment and influence Federal Reserve policy decisions on interest rates. Additionally, regional insights from Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly are expected to be pivotal. Stake movements in companies like Lithium Americas have also captured market attention.

