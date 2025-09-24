Dollar Strikes Back: Fed's Cautious Tone Lifts Greenback

The U.S. dollar saw a resurgence on Wednesday, spurred by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's cautious approach towards further monetary easing. After reaching its lowest levels in almost a week, investor interest drove the dollar higher, with an emphasis placed on additional rate cuts anticipated this year.

The euro dropped following the unexpected decrease in German business morale, while the pound showed a decline against the dollar. Investors are keenly watching the U.S. economic data due this week, notably the personal consumption expenditures price index, which could influence future Fed policy.

Jerome Powell's reiteration of a cautious stance has steadied the dollar. Market experts, like ING's Francesco Pesole, predict the risks remain tilted against the dollar unless geopolitical tensions in Europe worsen. Meanwhile, Japan and Australia are closely monitoring their respective economic indicators amid broader global monetary policy discussions.

