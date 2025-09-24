Left Menu

Dollar Strikes Back: Fed's Cautious Tone Lifts Greenback

The U.S. dollar rose as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's cautious stance on monetary easing lifted it from near-weekly lows. Market focus remains on anticipated rate cuts, U.S. inflation data, and geopolitical tensions. A 0.5% rise in the U.S. dollar index reflects investor confidence amid global economic uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 17:31 IST
The U.S. dollar saw a resurgence on Wednesday, spurred by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's cautious approach towards further monetary easing. After reaching its lowest levels in almost a week, investor interest drove the dollar higher, with an emphasis placed on additional rate cuts anticipated this year.

The euro dropped following the unexpected decrease in German business morale, while the pound showed a decline against the dollar. Investors are keenly watching the U.S. economic data due this week, notably the personal consumption expenditures price index, which could influence future Fed policy.

Jerome Powell's reiteration of a cautious stance has steadied the dollar. Market experts, like ING's Francesco Pesole, predict the risks remain tilted against the dollar unless geopolitical tensions in Europe worsen. Meanwhile, Japan and Australia are closely monitoring their respective economic indicators amid broader global monetary policy discussions.

