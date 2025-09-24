Left Menu

Russia's Wheat Woes: Diesel Costs and Dry Weather Impact Sowing

The winter wheat planting in Russia is severely hampered by soaring diesel prices and dry conditions, affecting only half of the intended fields. Experts fear this may impact next year's grain output significantly as high costs and logistical challenges persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 24-09-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 18:40 IST
Russia's Wheat Woes: Diesel Costs and Dry Weather Impact Sowing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia's winter wheat sowing faces significant hurdles as skyrocketing diesel prices and adverse weather conditions leave only half of the crops planted so far. The deadline for planting is closing in, sparking concerns among experts about the potential impact on the country's grain output.

Pyotr Chekmaryov, a former senior Ministry of Agriculture official now affiliated with Russia's trade chamber, highlights the challenges as soil conditions remain tough and precipitation is scarce. Chekmaryov pointed out that fuel prices have surged to approximately 80,000 roubles per ton, further straining accessibility.

The agriculture sector, although resilient, is challenged by a mix of high fertilizer costs, elevated export taxes, and a decline in production due to attacks on refineries. With major seeding regions underperforming by 0.7 million hectares, the outlook for next year's grain harvest is concerning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Target Russian Petrochemical Hub: A Blow to the Heart of Industry

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Target Russian Petrochemical Hub: A Blow to the Hear...

 Global
2
Delhi IGIA Falls in Global Connectivity Rankings

Delhi IGIA Falls in Global Connectivity Rankings

 India
3
NCR Unveils Drone-Driven Solar Panel Technology and Pilgrim-Friendly Upgrades for Shardiya Navratri

NCR Unveils Drone-Driven Solar Panel Technology and Pilgrim-Friendly Upgrade...

 India
4
India Tightens Import Restrictions on Thai Silver Jewellery

India Tightens Import Restrictions on Thai Silver Jewellery

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025