Indian Army Dismantles Terrorist Hideout in Kashmir's Kulgam District

In a significant operation, the Indian Army successfully dismantled a terrorist hideout in the Brinal forest region of South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday. Authorities confirmed the discovery of a gas cylinder and other suspicious materials, all of which were secured after the hideout was blasted.

Ongoing search operations continue in the region as officials remain on high alert. The Indian Army is carefully sweeping the area to ensure complete security and is in the process of gathering more intelligence to assess the situation further.

This development follows a recent encounter on September 20 in the Seoj Dhar area, straddling the Bhaderwah and Udhampur districts, where alert troops from the Indian Army's White Knight Corps engaged a terrorist group. Supported by the Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kashmir Police, the operation is still in progress according to an official post by Inspector General of Police, Anand Jain.