Revolutionizing Mining: India's Leap Towards Sustainable Growth

Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy remarked on the significant transformation within India's mining sector due to comprehensive reforms and the adoption of modern technologies like drones, AI, and remote sensing. His statements came during the Energy Leadership Summit, emphasizing the sector's evolution under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Reddy spotlighted the pivotal role mining reforms are playing in balancing the nation's energy needs with sustainability imperatives. Notably, private entities have been engaged in exploration, leading to the fast-tracking of projects and auctioning of numerous mineral blocks, signaling a new era for mining in India.

As coal production surpasses a billion tonnes, the sector's focus shifts to sustainable growth. The Coal Gasification Mission aims for 100 million tonnes by 2030, coupled with a robust incentive framework and renewable energy diversification, setting the stage for India's strategic advancements in critical minerals.