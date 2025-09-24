Left Menu

Punjab Government's Bold Relief for Flood-Affected Farmers: 2 Lakh Quintals of Free Wheat Seeds

The Punjab government will distribute two lakh quintals of wheat seeds worth Rs 74 crore to farmers who suffered crop losses during recent floods. Over 2,300 villages were submerged, affecting 2 million people and destroying crops on five lakh acres. The estimated flood damage is about Rs 13,800 crore.

The Punjab government has announced a significant relief effort for farmers impacted by the recent floods, promising to provide them with two lakh quintals of wheat seeds free of charge.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann emphasized the state's support for farmers, recognizing their role in making India self-sufficient in food production. The initiative will aid farmers in sowing the upcoming Rabi crop, mitigating the devastating agricultural losses incurred.

Floodwaters have wreaked havoc across more than 2,300 villages, affecting over 2 million residents and devastating five lakh acres of farmland. Initial flood damage estimates are approximately Rs 13,800 crore, though they might escalate.

