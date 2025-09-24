Punjab Government's Bold Relief for Flood-Affected Farmers: 2 Lakh Quintals of Free Wheat Seeds

The Punjab government has announced a significant relief effort for farmers impacted by the recent floods, promising to provide them with two lakh quintals of wheat seeds free of charge.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann emphasized the state's support for farmers, recognizing their role in making India self-sufficient in food production. The initiative will aid farmers in sowing the upcoming Rabi crop, mitigating the devastating agricultural losses incurred.

Floodwaters have wreaked havoc across more than 2,300 villages, affecting over 2 million residents and devastating five lakh acres of farmland. Initial flood damage estimates are approximately Rs 13,800 crore, though they might escalate.