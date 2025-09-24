Uttarakhand's CSR and Education Revamp: CM Dhami's Vision for Progress

In Dehradun on Wednesday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the Uttarakhand CSR Dialogue at his official residence. During this significant event, Dhami virtually inaugurated a digital classroom at Mukhyamantri Adarsh Gram Sarkot's primary school. MoUs were sealed with Axis Bank Group to drive digitalisation across 24 state schools and initiate CSR partnerships with Toyota in environmental conservation, education, and healthcare spheres.

Highlighting corporate contributions, the Chief Minister noted that leading Indian companies are enhancing Uttarakhand's quality education, healthcare, and environmental efforts. Prominent organizations like IIFCL, Nestle, and HDFC are implementing vital social programs. Reflecting on the Global Investors Summit 2023, Dhami lauded over Rs 3.56 lakh crore in investment proposals, with grounded projects exceeding Rs 1 lakh crore. He stressed the state's adoption of over 30 policies to bolster industry, logistics, startups, and MSMEs, alongside Rs 200 crore in venture funds to foster startups.

Dhami detailed ongoing education reforms, with Uttarakhand pioneering the National Education Policy 2020. Compulsory NCERT textbooks and historic job fairs for Class 12 vocational students are among initiatives boosting opportunities. Emphasizing law enforcement against exam malpractice, he revealed the enactment of India's toughest anti-cheating law, resulting in over 25,000 youth securing government positions and over 100 exam mafias being incarcerated.

Amidst these advancements, some factions aim to disrupt by leaking exam papers, trying to derail promising futures. Undeterred, Dhami affirmed the government's resolve to eradicate exam malpractices entirely. The state remains dedicated to ensuring fairness and integrity in educational assessments, a commitment echoed by the Chief Minister's pledge to combat such challenges steadfastly.