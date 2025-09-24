India Launches High-Tech Dental Innovation Hub at MAIDS

In a significant advancement for India's dental sector, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh, unveiled the Dental Technology Innovation Hub at Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences in New Delhi. Spearheaded by the Department of Science and Technology and the Indian Council of Medical Research, this facility aims to elevate the dental profession with indigenous innovations.

Minister Singh highlighted the groundbreaking potential of the Hub, noting its promise as a cost-effective avenue for research, diagnostics, and therapy. Aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's progressive scientific policies, the facility aspires to lessen India's reliance on imported dental materials, aligning with the core objectives of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Singh emphasized the collaborative essence of the innovation hub, involving innovators, startups, and MSMEs, while also acknowledging past challenges of import dependence. Through reforms like the National Medical Devices Policy 2023, the government seeks to set up an ecosystem that enhances awareness, accessibility, and affordability in healthcare. The Minister stressed the need for interdisciplinary approaches in dental science, advocating for synergy with technology and engineering sectors to bolster future-ready healthcare solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)