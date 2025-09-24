NBFCs' Resurgence: Fueling India's Economic Growth

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) latest bulletin on Wednesday showcases a promising outlook for Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs), particularly in the segments of vehicle and gold loans. This optimism is buoyed by improvements in vehicle sales and surging gold prices, indicating robust growth potential.

The bulletin emphasized the vital role that NBFCs play in India's economic growth, citing their significant contribution to infrastructure, vehicles, housing, and consumer goods financing. This support enhances aggregate demand, generates employment, and contributes to overall economic expansion.

The report noted that, in India, NBFCs continued to witness double-digit credit growth through December 2024, fueled primarily by lending to the industrial and retail sectors. They remain robust across key financial metrics, and the sector's growth is further supported by innovative strategies embracing AI and ML, ensuring both resilience and competitive adaptability.

