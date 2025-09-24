India Bolsters STEMM Aspirations with ₹2277 Crore Capacity Building Scheme
The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has sanctioned a ₹2277 crore 'Capacity Building and Human Resource Development Scheme' aimed at fostering research in STEMM fields. This initiative will enhance India's R&D capabilities and contribute to its goal of achieving a sustainable, self-reliant future in science and technology.
In a landmark decision, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the 'Capacity Building and Human Resource Development Scheme' with a budget of over ₹2277 crore. This ambitious initiative aims to significantly benefit research institutions, universities, and young researchers throughout India.
Implemented by the CSIR, the scheme covers a broad spectrum of R&D centers, including national labs and universities. It provides a valuable platform for aspiring researchers to build careers in crucial fields such as Science, Technology, Engineering, Medicine, and Mathematics (STEMM), enhancing India's global footprint in innovation and research.
The scheme underscores India's commitment to science and technology, contributing to an improved Global Innovation Index ranking. With support from the government, Indian scientists have been bolstered to publish significant research papers, solidifying India's role as a leader in scientific and industrial advancement.
