Left Menu

India Bolsters STEMM Aspirations with ₹2277 Crore Capacity Building Scheme

The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has sanctioned a ₹2277 crore 'Capacity Building and Human Resource Development Scheme' aimed at fostering research in STEMM fields. This initiative will enhance India's R&D capabilities and contribute to its goal of achieving a sustainable, self-reliant future in science and technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 23:37 IST
India Bolsters STEMM Aspirations with ₹2277 Crore Capacity Building Scheme
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark decision, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the 'Capacity Building and Human Resource Development Scheme' with a budget of over ₹2277 crore. This ambitious initiative aims to significantly benefit research institutions, universities, and young researchers throughout India.

Implemented by the CSIR, the scheme covers a broad spectrum of R&D centers, including national labs and universities. It provides a valuable platform for aspiring researchers to build careers in crucial fields such as Science, Technology, Engineering, Medicine, and Mathematics (STEMM), enhancing India's global footprint in innovation and research.

The scheme underscores India's commitment to science and technology, contributing to an improved Global Innovation Index ranking. With support from the government, Indian scientists have been bolstered to publish significant research papers, solidifying India's role as a leader in scientific and industrial advancement.

TRENDING

1
First Asylum-Seekers Swap Under UK-France Agreement Marks New Migration Strategy

First Asylum-Seekers Swap Under UK-France Agreement Marks New Migration Stra...

 United Kingdom
2
Ex-FBI Director Faces Possible Indictment: Allegations of Deception Unfold

Ex-FBI Director Faces Possible Indictment: Allegations of Deception Unfold

 United States
3
Dramatic Rescue: Miners Emerge After 43 Hours Trapped in Colombian Gold Mine

Dramatic Rescue: Miners Emerge After 43 Hours Trapped in Colombian Gold Mine

 Colombia
4
Pemex's Debt Crisis: A Financial Crossroad

Pemex's Debt Crisis: A Financial Crossroad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI delivers big productivity gains but risks uneven job impacts

AI promises faster disaster response but risks widening inequalities

AI-driven cyber defense strengthens resilience of critical infrastructure

Mapping global advances in soil nutrient monitoring technologies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025