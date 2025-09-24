Left Menu

Alert Cops Nab Juvenile With Gun After Chaotic Chase in Nand Nagri

A minor was apprehended after firing at police during a chaotic chase in Nand Nagri. Recovered materials include a country-made pistol, cartridges, and a stolen motorcycle. The police have registered a case and ongoing investigations are underway. Separately, a court is handling a related case requiring further evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 23:41 IST
Alert Cops Nab Juvenile With Gun After Chaotic Chase in Nand Nagri
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A juvenile suspect, who fired at law enforcement officers during an anti-snatching operation in Nand Nagri, was captured by quick-thinking police personnel. The officers, stationed at a strategic point, recovered a country-made pistol, two live cartridges, one empty cartridge, and a stolen motorcycle used in the crime.

The encounter unfolded near TLM Hospital as a team consisting of Assistant Sub-Inspector Pramod and officers Deepak, Rohit, Jitender, and Paramjit observed two individuals on a motorcycle without a license plate. As the suspects attempted to evade capture, one fired at Head Constable Rohit, missing the target. The chase ended when the motorcycle toppled, allowing officers to apprehend the shooter, a 16-year-old.

The stolen motorcycle was traced back to a previous theft from PS Narela. Legal proceedings continue, with a case registered under relevant sections. In a separate matter, Patiala House Court has directed Delhi Police to present CCTV footage related to a BMW accident case, as deliberations proceed in the driver's bail plea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
First Asylum-Seekers Swap Under UK-France Agreement Marks New Migration Strategy

First Asylum-Seekers Swap Under UK-France Agreement Marks New Migration Stra...

 United Kingdom
2
Ex-FBI Director Faces Possible Indictment: Allegations of Deception Unfold

Ex-FBI Director Faces Possible Indictment: Allegations of Deception Unfold

 United States
3
Dramatic Rescue: Miners Emerge After 43 Hours Trapped in Colombian Gold Mine

Dramatic Rescue: Miners Emerge After 43 Hours Trapped in Colombian Gold Mine

 Colombia
4
Pemex's Debt Crisis: A Financial Crossroad

Pemex's Debt Crisis: A Financial Crossroad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI delivers big productivity gains but risks uneven job impacts

AI promises faster disaster response but risks widening inequalities

AI-driven cyber defense strengthens resilience of critical infrastructure

Mapping global advances in soil nutrient monitoring technologies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025