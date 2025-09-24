Alert Cops Nab Juvenile With Gun After Chaotic Chase in Nand Nagri

A juvenile suspect, who fired at law enforcement officers during an anti-snatching operation in Nand Nagri, was captured by quick-thinking police personnel. The officers, stationed at a strategic point, recovered a country-made pistol, two live cartridges, one empty cartridge, and a stolen motorcycle used in the crime.

The encounter unfolded near TLM Hospital as a team consisting of Assistant Sub-Inspector Pramod and officers Deepak, Rohit, Jitender, and Paramjit observed two individuals on a motorcycle without a license plate. As the suspects attempted to evade capture, one fired at Head Constable Rohit, missing the target. The chase ended when the motorcycle toppled, allowing officers to apprehend the shooter, a 16-year-old.

The stolen motorcycle was traced back to a previous theft from PS Narela. Legal proceedings continue, with a case registered under relevant sections. In a separate matter, Patiala House Court has directed Delhi Police to present CCTV footage related to a BMW accident case, as deliberations proceed in the driver's bail plea.

