Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner's Road to Recovery After Surgery
Former Argentine President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner is recovering from surgery after a diagnosis of appendicitis with localized peritonitis. Under house arrest due to a corruption conviction, Fernandez's condition is stable. Supporters continue to rally, while a separate bribery trial is underway.
Former Argentine President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner is making a stable recovery following her recent surgery for appendicitis, which revealed localized peritonitis. The Otamendi Clinic in Buenos Aires reported her progress as smooth, with no postoperative complications.
Despite being under house arrest since June after a corruption conviction, Fernandez remains a figure of significant public interest. Small groups of devoted supporters gathered near the clinic, expressing solidarity and hoping for her freedom. 'We want her to be free, at home, and with us in the streets,' said supporter Edit Cavallero.
In addition to her current legal situation, Fernandez is facing another trial on charges of bribery. The legal process is expected to be lengthy with potential appeals, meaning a final verdict may take years.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Corruption Conspiracy Unveiled in Defence Ministry: Bribes, Dubai Links, and High-Stakes Scandal
Lt Col Sharma's Bribery Scandal: A Deep Dive into Corruption Allegations
Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi Face 17-Year Sentence in Corruption Trial
Pak court sentences ex-PM Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi to 17 years in prison each in corruption case: local media.
We will end TMC’s 'Maha jungle raj' in Bengal, where corruption, nepotism, appeasement politics are ruling the roost: Modi in Nadia.