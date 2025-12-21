Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner's Road to Recovery After Surgery

Former Argentine President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner is making a stable recovery following her recent surgery for appendicitis, which revealed localized peritonitis. The Otamendi Clinic in Buenos Aires reported her progress as smooth, with no postoperative complications.

Despite being under house arrest since June after a corruption conviction, Fernandez remains a figure of significant public interest. Small groups of devoted supporters gathered near the clinic, expressing solidarity and hoping for her freedom. 'We want her to be free, at home, and with us in the streets,' said supporter Edit Cavallero.

In addition to her current legal situation, Fernandez is facing another trial on charges of bribery. The legal process is expected to be lengthy with potential appeals, meaning a final verdict may take years.

