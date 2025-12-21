Left Menu

Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner's Road to Recovery After Surgery

Former Argentine President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner is recovering from surgery after a diagnosis of appendicitis with localized peritonitis. Under house arrest due to a corruption conviction, Fernandez's condition is stable. Supporters continue to rally, while a separate bribery trial is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 20:39 IST
Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner's Road to Recovery After Surgery

Former Argentine President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner is making a stable recovery following her recent surgery for appendicitis, which revealed localized peritonitis. The Otamendi Clinic in Buenos Aires reported her progress as smooth, with no postoperative complications.

Despite being under house arrest since June after a corruption conviction, Fernandez remains a figure of significant public interest. Small groups of devoted supporters gathered near the clinic, expressing solidarity and hoping for her freedom. 'We want her to be free, at home, and with us in the streets,' said supporter Edit Cavallero.

In addition to her current legal situation, Fernandez is facing another trial on charges of bribery. The legal process is expected to be lengthy with potential appeals, meaning a final verdict may take years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025