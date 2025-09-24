Left Menu

US Eyes Enhanced Energy Ties with 'Awesome Ally' India

The United States aims to enhance energy collaboration with India, focusing on natural gas, coal, nuclear, and clean cooking fuels. US Energy Secretary Chris Wright emphasized India's significant energy demand due to its rapid economic growth. Despite geopolitical challenges, both nations seek to strengthen energy trade relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 24-09-2025 23:48 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 23:48 IST
US Eyes Enhanced Energy Ties with 'Awesome Ally' India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to bolster bilateral ties, the United States is looking to expand its energy cooperation with India, described as an 'awesome ally' by US Energy Secretary Chris Wright. This collaboration aims to cover natural gas, coal, nuclear power, and clean cooking fuels.

Wright, who spoke at a press conference held at the New York Foreign Press Centre, highlighted India's dynamic economy and its growing energy needs. He noted that robust energy trade is crucial to meeting the aspirations of India's rapidly expanding economy.

The discussion comes against the backdrop of India navigating the geopolitical tensions due to the US tariffs on Russian oil purchases. Both nations are keen to resolve these issues, with India asserting its energy procurement strategy remains aligned with its national interests and market trends.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
First Asylum-Seekers Swap Under UK-France Agreement Marks New Migration Strategy

First Asylum-Seekers Swap Under UK-France Agreement Marks New Migration Stra...

 United Kingdom
2
Ex-FBI Director Faces Possible Indictment: Allegations of Deception Unfold

Ex-FBI Director Faces Possible Indictment: Allegations of Deception Unfold

 United States
3
Dramatic Rescue: Miners Emerge After 43 Hours Trapped in Colombian Gold Mine

Dramatic Rescue: Miners Emerge After 43 Hours Trapped in Colombian Gold Mine

 Colombia
4
Pemex's Debt Crisis: A Financial Crossroad

Pemex's Debt Crisis: A Financial Crossroad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI delivers big productivity gains but risks uneven job impacts

AI promises faster disaster response but risks widening inequalities

AI-driven cyber defense strengthens resilience of critical infrastructure

Mapping global advances in soil nutrient monitoring technologies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025