US Eyes Enhanced Energy Ties with 'Awesome Ally' India

In a bid to bolster bilateral ties, the United States is looking to expand its energy cooperation with India, described as an 'awesome ally' by US Energy Secretary Chris Wright. This collaboration aims to cover natural gas, coal, nuclear power, and clean cooking fuels.

Wright, who spoke at a press conference held at the New York Foreign Press Centre, highlighted India's dynamic economy and its growing energy needs. He noted that robust energy trade is crucial to meeting the aspirations of India's rapidly expanding economy.

The discussion comes against the backdrop of India navigating the geopolitical tensions due to the US tariffs on Russian oil purchases. Both nations are keen to resolve these issues, with India asserting its energy procurement strategy remains aligned with its national interests and market trends.

(With inputs from agencies.)