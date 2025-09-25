Left Menu

U.S. Energy Policy Shift Triggers Global Concerns

The Trump administration intends to withdraw over $13 billion in funding for renewable energy initiatives, a move sparking criticism globally. California Governor Gavin Newsom condemned this action, indicating a missed opportunity in climate leadership, while President Trump expressed skepticism about climate change at the UN Assembly.

The Trump administration has decided to revoke more than $13 billion in funds initially allocated for the support of renewable energy projects, a development confirmed by the U.S. Department of Energy.

The announcement has spurred critique, notably from California Governor Gavin Newsom, who views this as a regression in global environmental leadership, particularly advantageous to China.

President Trump's recent remarks at the United Nations Assembly further emphasize his climate skepticism. Meanwhile, studies highlight rapid job growth in the renewable sector, underscoring potential setbacks due to these funding cuts.

