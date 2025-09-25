Left Menu

Denmark's Orsted Resumes U.S. Offshore Wind Project Amid Legal Battle

Denmark's Orsted has resumed construction on the U.S. offshore wind project, Revolution Wind, after a federal judge's ruling. Despite former President Trump's efforts to halt renewable energy projects, Orsted and Skyborn Renewables continue their work, with significant investments already made and substantial potential losses if canceled.

Updated: 25-09-2025 01:46 IST
Denmark's Orsted announced the continuation of its U.S. offshore wind development after a federal judge allowed construction to proceed, while legal challenges from the Trump administration aim to fully stop the project. The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management had previously paused construction in August.

Revolution Wind, situated 15 miles off Rhode Island's coast, is significant for the renewable sector, with 80% of offshore foundations installed and 45 of 65 turbines in place. Once finished, the project will supply electricity to 350,000 homes in both Rhode Island and Connecticut.

The venture, backed by Orsted and Skyborn Renewables, has already seen $5 billion in expenses, with potential breakaway costs over $1 billion if halted. The project stands as a critical investment in the renewable energy landscape.

