Global Currencies Juggle as Fed and Tariff Tensions Persist

The U.S. dollar remains steady amid investor speculation over future Fed rate moves and tariff impacts. The clarity on rate cuts is uncertain, with inflation data in focus. Market volatility continues as currencies like the euro, sterling, and yen adjust, while external factors like global tariffs influence trading strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 07:01 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 07:01 IST
The U.S. dollar maintained its overnight gains on Thursday, amidst mixed signals about future Federal Reserve rate cuts. Despite expectations of a gradual Fed easing cycle, investors are on edge waiting for economic data that could reveal the true impact of tariffs.

Traders have priced in 43 basis points of easing in upcoming Fed meetings this year, although statements from Fed figures, including Chair Jerome Powell, suggest decisions will depend on forthcoming inflation and labor data. This uncertainty has resulted in markets pulling back from betting on an imminent rate cut. Recent interest rate reductions have supported the dollar's climb.

Market movements saw the euro steadying in early Asian trade following a decline, with sterling also relatively unchanged. Focus appears to be on American economic reports, including inflation and GDP updates later this week, coupled with the precarious threat of a U.S. government shutdown looming. Meanwhile, tariff impacts, as articulated by President Donald Trump's measures, remain elusive regarding their economic toll. Laura Cooper, a strategist at Nuveen, noted inflationary pressures due to tariffs still pose questions to sustained economic growth.

