Left Menu

Market Movements: Asian Shares Pause, Yen Slips, and Oil Prices Drop

Asian shares stalled from a recent rally amid month- and quarter-end flows. The yen hit fresh lows against the euro and the Swiss franc, while oil prices dipped following overnight gains. Investors await U.S. economic data and Federal Reserve officials' remarks on interest rates, with attention also on a potential government shutdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 08:03 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 08:03 IST
Market Movements: Asian Shares Pause, Yen Slips, and Oil Prices Drop
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, Asian shares paused after a rally, influenced by approaching month- and quarter-end flows, while the yen saw a decline against the euro and Swiss franc.

Oil prices fell despite reaching seven-week highs due to a reduction in U.S. crude inventories and export concerns regarding Iraq and Venezuela. Investor focus shifts to comments from Federal Reserve officials on interest rates.

Wall Street witnessed profit-taking as hopes for additional easing from the Federal Reserve softened. Meanwhile, looming U.S. economic data, including inflation and GDP reports, adds to market uncertainty. Treasuries remained stable with the 10-year note yield flat at 4.1408% amidst a surge in bond supply.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi: Man robbed of jewellery worth Rs 1 cr at gunpoint near Bharat Mandapam

Delhi: Man robbed of jewellery worth Rs 1 cr at gunpoint near Bharat Mandapa...

 India
2
CBI announces Rs 2 lakh reward for information on 2 MP cops in custodial death case

CBI announces Rs 2 lakh reward for information on 2 MP cops in custodial dea...

 India
3
Liquor scam probe: ACB/EOW arrests ex-Chhattisgarh CM Baghel's son Chaitanya

Liquor scam probe: ACB/EOW arrests ex-Chhattisgarh CM Baghel's son Chaitanya

 India
4
RPT-Trump's immigration curbs make Indian students rethink the American Dream

RPT-Trump's immigration curbs make Indian students rethink the American Drea...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI delivers big productivity gains but risks uneven job impacts

AI promises faster disaster response but risks widening inequalities

AI-driven cyber defense strengthens resilience of critical infrastructure

Mapping global advances in soil nutrient monitoring technologies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025