Market Movements: Asian Shares Pause, Yen Slips, and Oil Prices Drop

On Thursday, Asian shares paused after a rally, influenced by approaching month- and quarter-end flows, while the yen saw a decline against the euro and Swiss franc.

Oil prices fell despite reaching seven-week highs due to a reduction in U.S. crude inventories and export concerns regarding Iraq and Venezuela. Investor focus shifts to comments from Federal Reserve officials on interest rates.

Wall Street witnessed profit-taking as hopes for additional easing from the Federal Reserve softened. Meanwhile, looming U.S. economic data, including inflation and GDP reports, adds to market uncertainty. Treasuries remained stable with the 10-year note yield flat at 4.1408% amidst a surge in bond supply.

