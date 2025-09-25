Left Menu

Project Cheetah: New big cats expected by year-end, talks on with Botswana, Namibia, Kenya

Project Cheetah, India's ambitious initiative to reintroduce the world's fastest land animal, is set for a major boost by the year-end. Negotiations are underway with Botswana, Namibia and Kenya to translocate 8-10 cheetahs from each country.

ANI | Updated: 25-09-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 10:27 IST
Project Cheetah: New big cats expected by year-end, talks on with Botswana, Namibia, Kenya
A Cheetah at Kuno National Park (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Project Cheetah, India's ambitious initiative to reintroduce the world's fastest land animal, is set for a major boost by the year-end. Negotiations are underway with Botswana, Namibia and Kenya to translocate 8-10 cheetahs from each country. At present, India has 27 cheetahs, including 11 translocated from South Africa and Namibia in two batches, and 16 born in India. The flagship Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh remains the core hub, covering 748 sq km of inviolate habitat within a larger 3,500 sq km cheetah-compatible landscape.

Officials said around 15 cheetahs are currently free-ranging in Kuno. To accommodate future arrivals, two additional release sites have been identified: Banni grasslands in Gujarat and Nauradehi Wildlife Sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh. Both sites were chosen keeping in mind the climatic similarity with southern Africa, from where the cats are sourced. Survival rates at Kuno have been encouraging. The cub survival rate stands at 61.05%, far above the global average of 40%, a crucial milestone for a species prone to high infant mortality. Adult cheetahs have shown equal resilience, with an 85.71% survival rate in the project's second year.

Launched in September 2022 with the first batch from Namibia, Project Cheetah aims to establish a self-sustaining population in India, where the species went extinct in 1952. With fresh translocations and new habitats in the pipeline, officials say the project is entering a critical second phase of expansion and consolidation. Meanwhile, on September 18, a female cheetah named Dheera was introduced into the Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary situated in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district, the second introduction site under the project, an official release read.

Around 7.5 years old, Cheetah Dheera was translocated from Kuno National Park in a specially designed air-conditioned vehicle, completing a seven-hour journey under the close supervision of veterinary experts, field staff, and senior forest officials. "The operation began at dawn in Kuno National Park, where the veterinary team, field staff, and senior officials of the Forest Department meticulously supervised every stage of the translocation. Dheera, calm yet alert inside her transport crate, undertook a 7-hour journey in a specially designed, air-conditioned vehicle, ensuring her comfort and health throughout the trip. At around 2:00 pm, the convoy arrived at Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary," the statement read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ganesh Gaonkar Elected Goa Assembly Speaker: BJP Secures Majority

Ganesh Gaonkar Elected Goa Assembly Speaker: BJP Secures Majority

 India
2
Apple Challenges EU's Digital Markets Act: A Call for Reevaluation

Apple Challenges EU's Digital Markets Act: A Call for Reevaluation

 Global
3
Supreme Court Seeks Centre's Response on Yellow Peas Import Curbs

Supreme Court Seeks Centre's Response on Yellow Peas Import Curbs

 India
4
Make in India: A Decade of Transformation and Global Success

Make in India: A Decade of Transformation and Global Success

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka Shows Signs of Stability, Yet Debt and Structural Challenges Cloud Recovery

From Micro to Markets: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship in Pacific Nations

Active Aging Hubs in Mongolia: Redefining Elder Care with Community Support

Breaking the Stop-and-Go Trap: Pakistan’s Roadmap Toward Sustainable Prosperity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025