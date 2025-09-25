"All our protests were peaceful till now.. we want to continue with that": Haji Ghulam Mustafa on Ladakh protest

Legal Adviser of Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance, Haji Ghulam Mustafa, on Thursday condemned the violence during Ladakh protests, and said that their protests over the past five years have been peaceful and that the government has been cooperative throughout. Mustafa also called for clarity on who ordered the police firing.

Speaking to ANI, Haji Ghulam Mustafa said, "It should not be seen in black and white. What happened yesterday is quite complicated. But at the same time, we condemn the violence that took place yesterday. We think it is quite unfortunate how the properties were damaged and the people got out of control. Nobody had any idea what these people were going to do. For the last 5 years, we have been demanding and protesting in a very peaceful manner." "We follow the Gandhian way, it has all been very peaceful, and the Government has been very cooperative. We have had multiple talks with the Government. I do not understand who gave the orders to shoot people," he added.

Mustafa said that Ladakh is a peaceful region and should not be associated with violence or protests. "We do not want to be known for violence and protest." "All our protests and talks with the Government have been very peaceful till now, and we want to continue with that. We are a border area and for the last 70 years we have fought with the enemies Pakistan and China. Whoever has shot people should be held accountable for killing people in cold blood," Mustafa said while demanding a probe into it.

Authorities in Leh have imposed restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, following protests demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh that turned violent, leading to clashes with the police. According to an order from the District Magistrate, an assembly of five or more persons is banned in the district; no procession, rally or march is to be carried out without prior written approval in Leh.

People of Ladakh have been demanding the inclusion of the Union Territory in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. The Sixth Schedule of the Constitution contains Article 244(2) and 275(1), which reads, "Provisions as to the Administration of Tribal Areas in the States of Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)