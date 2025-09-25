Rheinmetall's Strategic Ammunition Expansion for NATO

German defence contractor Rheinmetall is set to ink a preliminary agreement in Hamburg to construct an ammunition factory in a NATO allied nation. This initiative aligns with Europe's efforts to bolster arms and ammunition output since 2022, following Russia's incursion into Ukraine.

Just last month, Rheinmetall inaugurated a new ammunition facility in northern Germany, which, when operating at full capacity, will become Europe's largest. The company suggested that similar facilities could be developed in other NATO countries.

This strategic expansion underlines the growing emphasis on defence readiness among European states in response to geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)