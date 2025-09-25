Left Menu

Rheinmetall's Strategic Ammunition Expansion for NATO

Rheinmetall plans to sign a preliminary agreement to construct a new ammunition factory in a NATO member state, responding to the increased demand for arms since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. This follows the recent opening of a major plant in northern Germany, indicating a broader strategic expansion across Europe.

25-09-2025
German defence contractor Rheinmetall is set to ink a preliminary agreement in Hamburg to construct an ammunition factory in a NATO allied nation. This initiative aligns with Europe's efforts to bolster arms and ammunition output since 2022, following Russia's incursion into Ukraine.

Just last month, Rheinmetall inaugurated a new ammunition facility in northern Germany, which, when operating at full capacity, will become Europe's largest. The company suggested that similar facilities could be developed in other NATO countries.

This strategic expansion underlines the growing emphasis on defence readiness among European states in response to geopolitical tensions.

