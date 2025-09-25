Exam Integrity Scandal: Uttarakhand Official Suspended Amid Alleged Paper Leak

The Uttarakhand government has taken decisive action against a senior official amidst a growing scandal over an alleged paper leak. KN Tiwari, the Project Director of the District Rural Development Agency in Haridwar, faces suspension after purported negligence during the graduate-level examination conducted by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC).

In a swift response, the state government, citing recommendations from the UK's Commission Secretary, took action against Tiwari. Reports suggest that despite the presence of district-level officers, there were significant lapses in security, leading to doubts about the examination's integrity after a candidate allegedly took and disseminated photos of exam questions.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reiterated the government's zero-tolerance stance on exam integrity issues. His comments came as Khalid Malik, identified as the main accused in the scandal, was arrested. This action forms part of a broader initiative, with over 100 individuals allegedly linked to cheating being detained, signalling the state's steadfast commitment to safeguarding educational integrity.

