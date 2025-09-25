Left Menu

Rats Cause Alarm at Indore Airport: Consequences for Negligence

A rat bite incident at Indore Airport prompted strict actions as officials penalized the cleaning and pest control agencies. Recent similar tragedies at MY hospital, which resulted in infant deaths, led to suspensions and show-cause notices for responsible staff. Airport and hospital prioritize passenger and patient safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 14:33 IST
A disturbing incident occurred at Indore Airport when a passenger was bitten by a rat in the departure area, as confirmed by an official release. Describing the event as "unfortunate," the airport management quickly enacted preventive measures to safeguard passenger well-being.

The cleaning and pest control agencies faced penalties under contract terms, and a duty doctor was relieved for insensitivity towards the victim, the statement reported. Airport personnel have been instructed to avoid repeat occurrences.

The perilous presence of rats had tragic implications earlier this month at MY hospital, where two newborns were bitten, leading to their deaths. The hospital dean enforced strict measures, issuing suspensions and notices to responsible staff, and switching pest control agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

