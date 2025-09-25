Air India and Zomato Join Forces for Rewarding Passenger Benefits

In a groundbreaking collaboration, Air India and Zomato have teamed up to present exclusive benefits to their customers. By integrating Air India's esteemed Maharaja Club loyalty programme with Zomato's vast food delivery network, the partnership promises exciting perks for users, effective immediately.

As part of the new arrangement, Zomato users who link their Maharaja Club account on the app can enjoy advantages such as two per cent Maharaja Points on transactions over Rs 499, and a complimentary one-way Economy Class ticket voucher valid for booking and travel within six months. New members joining Air India's Maharaja Club will also receive a bonus of 2,000 Maharaja Points upon completion of their first flight, which can be redeemed for future travel rewards.

Sunil Suresh, Air India's Head of Marketing, Loyalty & E-commerce, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to partner with Zomato to merge travel and culinary delights, two pivotal elements in people's lives. This partnership is part of our ongoing mission to enhance our Maharaja Club's value and ambition to establish it as a premier loyalty programme." Rahul Gupta, VP at Zomato, echoed the sentiment, highlighting how the collaboration adds value by allowing customers to accumulate Air India points while satisfying their food cravings.