India Commits to Tejas: $62,370 Crore Deal Boosts Air Force

In a significant boost to India's air capabilities, the defence ministry has secured a Rs 62,370 crore contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) for 97 Tejas light combat aircraft. This deal was finalized following approval from the Cabinet Committee on Security, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This procurement follows a previous Rs 48,000 crore agreement with HAL for 83 Tejas MK-1A jets in February 2021. The latest contract aims to modernize the Indian Air Force by replacing outdated MiG-21 fighters, with the new jets boasting advanced features like Swayam Raksha Kavach and high indigenous content.

Deliveries are set to commence in 2027-28, addressing the need to increase the Air Force's fighter squadrons from the current 31 to the sanctioned strength of 42. The Tejas aircraft, known for their multi-role capabilities, are expected to enhance India's air defence, maritime reconnaissance, and strike operations.

