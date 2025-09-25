Delhi High Court to Hear Challenge on Ex-AAP MLA's Conviction in Doctor's Suicide Case

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the Delhi Police in response to a plea filed by former AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal, challenging his conviction in a case related to a doctor's suicide. Jarwal seeks to overturn his conviction, which was handed down in February 2024, alongside two others.

Justice Amit Mahajan requested a reply from the police regarding Jarwal's petition, which is scheduled for a hearing on November 3. The case involves allegations of abetment to suicide against Dr. Rajendra Singh, with an FIR originally filed at Neb Sarai police station in 2020.

Senior advocate N Hariharan and advocate Siddharth Yadav are representing Jarwal in his legal battle. The High Court previously quashed the conviction of Harish Jarwal, another accused. The Rouse Avenue court had found Prakash Jarwal and Kapil Nagar guilty of several offenses, including abetment to suicide and extortion.

(With inputs from agencies.)