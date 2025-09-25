Left Menu

Chirag Paswan Defends Election Reforms Amid Rahul Gandhi's Criticism

Union Minister Chirag Paswan defends the Special Intensive Revision aimed at addressing electoral malpractices, criticizing Congress' Rahul Gandhi for opposing the initiative while alleging vote theft. Paswan urges legal recourse instead of baseless allegations against the Chief Election Commissioner.

Union Minister Chirag Paswan (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister Chirag Paswan, on Thursday, expressed strong support for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) introduced to counteract electoral malpractices. He criticized Rahul Gandhi, a key figure in the Congress party, for his continued skepticism and criticism of the Election Commission's efforts, particularly in addressing issues he frequently highlights.

Speaking to media outlets, Paswan emphasized Gandhi's contradictory stance; while Gandhi repeatedly denounces malpractices within the voter list, he simultaneously dismisses the solutions engineered to combat these issues. Paswan mentioned, "Every time Rahul Gandhi speaks, he underscores problems that actually led to the implementation of SIR, yet he opposes this corrective measure."

This interaction follows Gandhi's recent press conference in Delhi, where he accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of overlooking vote manipulation, teasing a significant upcoming revelation on electoral fraud. Alleging complicity in fraudulent voter list alterations, Gandhi claimed over 6,000 voter names were targeted for deletion in Karnataka's Aland constituency.

