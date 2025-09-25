Chirag Paswan Defends Election Reforms Amid Rahul Gandhi's Criticism

Union Minister Chirag Paswan, on Thursday, expressed strong support for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) introduced to counteract electoral malpractices. He criticized Rahul Gandhi, a key figure in the Congress party, for his continued skepticism and criticism of the Election Commission's efforts, particularly in addressing issues he frequently highlights.

Speaking to media outlets, Paswan emphasized Gandhi's contradictory stance; while Gandhi repeatedly denounces malpractices within the voter list, he simultaneously dismisses the solutions engineered to combat these issues. Paswan mentioned, "Every time Rahul Gandhi speaks, he underscores problems that actually led to the implementation of SIR, yet he opposes this corrective measure."

This interaction follows Gandhi's recent press conference in Delhi, where he accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of overlooking vote manipulation, teasing a significant upcoming revelation on electoral fraud. Alleging complicity in fraudulent voter list alterations, Gandhi claimed over 6,000 voter names were targeted for deletion in Karnataka's Aland constituency.