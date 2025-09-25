Chirag Paswan Defends Electoral Reforms Amid Rahul Gandhi's Allegations

Union Minister Chirag Paswan firmly defended the introduction of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) aimed at addressing electoral malpractices, countering criticisms levied by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi against the electoral body. According to Paswan, the measure is designed specifically to resolve issues Gandhi frequently spotlights. The minister underscored the inconsistency in Gandhi's complaints, stating, "While he points out the problems, he simultaneously criticizes the solutions being implemented."

Commenting further, Paswan remarked, "Criticism without understanding the corrective measures like SIR is flawed. There are legal avenues available for anyone contesting this system. Recklessly making allegations doesn't help." His remarks came shortly after Gandhi's press briefing in Delhi, wherein the Congress leader accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of enabling vote manipulation, claiming an impending major revelation on his allegations akin to a "hydrogen bomb."

Paswan dismissed Gandhi's sensational predictions, highlighting that genuine solutions are in place through the SIR process. He countered allegations that the election commission was mismanaging voter lists, citing Gandhi's claims of over 6,000 voter deletions in Karnataka's Aland constituency as exaggerated. As Paswan reiterated government assurance in carrying out transparent election processes, the political feud over vote irregularities intensifies.

(With inputs from agencies.)