India's Economic Resilience Shines Amid Global Uncertainties

India's economic resilience is a standout amid rising global uncertainties, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday. Speaking at the Bank of Maharashtra's 91st Foundation Day, she cited the country's strong macroeconomic fundamentals as the bedrock of its enduring strength.

Sitharaman emphasized that the April-June quarter saw India's GDP grow by an impressive 7.8 percent, attributing this to proactive fiscal measures, structural reforms, infrastructure development, and enhanced governance. These factors have collectively bolstered India's economic stance globally.

In a related address, Department of Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju stressed the need for public sector banks to ramp up lending to MSMEs and prioritize education loans. He also called for increased agricultural lending, stressing the importance of maintaining loan quality.

(With inputs from agencies.)