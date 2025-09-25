Global Markets Hold Breath Amid Fed's Next Moves

Global markets faced uncertainty on Thursday with bond yields rising as traders awaited speeches from Federal Reserve officials. These appearances are expected to provide crucial insights into U.S. interest rate strategies.

Despite earlier gains, world stocks took a breather as Wall Street, Europe, and Asia prepared for new economic data. Thursday's session saw a dip following the positive momentum seen earlier this month, especially in response to evolving oil supply situations.

Safe-haven gold remained in the spotlight, nearing its peak amid talk of rate adjustments. Investment experts caution that markets remain volatile, with further changes anticipated in global economies, including potential Swiss interest rate shifts.

