PM Modi Unveils Rs 1.22 Trillion Infrastructure Boost in Rajasthan

In a remarkable display of development focus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a series of high-impact projects worth over Rs 1.22 trillion in Rajasthan, marking a significant leap in the state's infrastructure growth.

The Prime Minister's visit was highlighted by the launch of several major projects, including the foundation stone for what is slated to be India's largest nuclear power plant, the Mahi Banswara Rajasthan Atomic Power Project. This project alone accounts for a notable Rs 42,000 crore in investment, reinforcing India's commitment to fostering sustainable energy sources.

Alongside energy projects, Modi unveiled initiatives to modernize transportation, inaugurating Vande Bharat Express trains, and interacting with 'PM-KUSUM' beneficiaries to underline his government's focus on holistic economic growth. These initiatives align with the strategic vision of creating employment opportunities and boosting tourism in Rajasthan.

(With inputs from agencies.)